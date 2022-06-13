With the start of "Pride Month," various government offices have set their social media profile pictures to be rainbow flags, rainbow-themed, or rainbow-tinted.

Among the ministries to make the change are the Foreign Ministry, led by Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), and the Health Ministry, led by Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz), who is gay.

Several organizations have protested the change, among them the "Choosing Family" organization, which sent a letter to the Attorney General requesting an investigation into whether the flags can be ordered removed from the government offices' social media presence.

"The use of the 'pride flag' instead of the State flag is embarrassing," the head of one organization wrote. "I request that you immediately issue a clear order to all government ministers and all public bodies to immediately remove all identification and support for political and social organizations."

The letter also noted that government's use of the internet for ministerial needs must preserve a neutral image, without any political leanings or messages.

"Are those who do not see this flag as something to be proud of not represented by the Health and Foreign Ministries?" the letter asked.