For too long, self-serving, foreign and domestic operatives, are trying to influence all of us about the ways that we think and about the choices that we make. A very popular venue used by these individuals is to try and convince people not to communicate or even not to listen to other people, who may have different points of view.

We are entering the final stages of a very important election season in the USA, that may have serious consequences on our economic wellbeing, personal safety, freedom, and peaceful coexistence in our own neighborhoods, in our nation, and across the globe.

It is imperative that we try to “fact check” any information that we are provided with, from any sources, from all sides. We must make sure that if people are sharing with us quotes from other individuals, especially if they happen to be their opponents, we should go to the original text or to the original videorecording, to verify that we have received the correct information, in its true context.

Obviously, when politicians are bragging about their previous achievements, we must check if the information is accurate. At the same time, if they deny some previous statements or actions that they took, we must check the original information, to be able to make a well-informed proper decision.

We should be able to address general feel-good statements and hard evidence of practical actionable performances, as all of them will have a direct effect on our lives.

We hear many feel-good words that we can identify with, like freedom, democracy, joy, values, common sense, going forward, etc. These words by themselves, are only empty buzz words, if they cannot be uttered in a well-documented context. Take for example the word “freedom.” Is this word including freedom of religion, freedom to buy the car of your choice, freedom of speech, freedom to pick the school of your choice for your children, freedom to educate and care for your children in your own tradition, freedom to respect other people for what they are, freedom to be equal under the law, freedom to be protected from criminals, etc.?

Therefore, to be able to make a wise informed decision about how to vote, we should be able to answer as many as possible, of the following examples of some relevant questions:

Do you want to have low rate of inflation and a stable buying power to your money?

Do you want the USA be energy independent?

Do you want to have cheap gasoline for your car?

Do you want to pay less for your groceries?

Do you want to have safe and protected borders?

Do you want to have well-financed strong and honorable police?

Do you want to have a strong military and a powerful national security?

Do you want to have the freedom to keep your own gun?

Do you want to live in a safe neighborhood?

Do you want to pay less taxes?

Do you want the government to be very careful about how it spends your hard earned tax money?

Do you want to minimize government interference in your life?

Do you want to have the freedom to define yourself and not let other people impose their values on you?

Do you want to have the freedom to choose the car of your choice?

Do you want to have the freedom to practice your religion of choice?

Do you want to have a secure, legal and honest voting system?

Do you want to have a legal system that will judge every person objectively and equally?

Do you want to be able to hear all the original responsible opinions, without malicious distortions?

Do you want to have the freedom to send your children to a school of your choice?

Do you want to have schools where they will teach and nurture your children and not indoctrinate them?

Do you want to share honorable patriotic values with you children?

Do you want to have your children appreciate and respect the constitution?

Do you want to give your children an equal opportunity to excel, or you want them in a system of imposed equity, which will prevent them from reaching their full potential?

Do you want to have your children read age-appropriate books?

Do you want to have the option of getting a private medical insurance of your choice?

Do you want to breathe clean air and eat safe food?

Do you want to have responsible abortion options?

Do you want to have reliable and dependable leaders, that will keep their word?

Do you want leaders that understand the differences between the culture and mentality of the West, of the East, and of the Middle East, and their effects upon our own freedom, liberty and safety?

Do you want to have leaders that are able to distinguish clearly between good and evil?

Do you want to have leaders who know how to distinguish between liberty and tyranny?

Do you want to have leaders who will support our allies and challenge our enemies?

Do you want to have leaders who believe in a true democracy?

Do you want to have leaders who will be brave enough to share with the people their hopes, their challenges, and their plans?

Do you want to have leaders who will look out for the interest of the people and not for their own selfish benefits?

Do you want leaders who will educate the population for mutual respect and unity, and avoid conflicts and divisions?

Once you have made an informed selection of the items that you feel will be in your own interest and to the benefit of the country, you should follow the following steps:

1. Stay focused on the issues, as they will help you evaluate the narratives and the ideas which the parties and the current candidates are pushing in these days.

2. Find out the real reasons behind presentations and promises by the candidates, which do not match with the ways that they were governing, when they were in charge, during their respective administrations.

3. You must understand that the future of the free world, including that of the USA and Israel, depends on a solid and reliable leadership which is not being controlled or influenced by anti-American forces.

4. You must understand that your own wellbeing will depend also on the decisions that you are going to take.

5. You must understand that empty promises are useless and may be even dangerous. The real attention must be given also to documented previous actions, and to properly documented problematic past threats and statements.

6. Each person must be empowered to become an ambassador for a good cause, who also recruits others to vote wisely.

7. Special attention will have to be given to prevent voting fraud, and to challenge relentlessly any illegal activity.

All of us must keep in mind the fact that should the wrong people prevail, and gain political power, they will not look out for your interest, but they may work relentlessly to advance their own agenda which may not be to your or to your family’s benefit.