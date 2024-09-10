Members of the Shomrim organization in Kiryat Belz in Jerusalem have begun a mass fundraising campaign to pay for training and weapons for the organization's volunteers.

In an announcement, Shomrim summed up six months of operations, with impressive data. According to them, the organization helped arrest over 100 illegal infiltrators, and helped to dramatically reduce thefts in the area,

Shomrim was founded six months ago, as a response to the increased security tensions in Israel. Recently, Shomrim volunteers received police permission to carry weapons in the framework of their operations.

Now, Shomrim is seeking to fund the purchase of equipment for its dozens of volunteers, as well as continued training for them.

According to one of Shomrim's leaders, the organization's activities include "things for which silence is beautiful" and which cannot be detailed.

Their fundraising video features a well-known rabbi in the community, who confirms that Shomrim's operations are under his supervision, and which offers a glimpse into the volunteers' weapons training and methods of operations.