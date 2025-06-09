A halakhic ruling was published Monday by leading decisors of Jewish law from major and influential Hasidic courts, reinforcing a firm prohibition against enlistment in the IDF.

The rabbis state unequivocally: “According to Torah law, it is strictly forbidden to enlist in the army, which serves as a melting pot for the gravest transgressions and for casting off the yoke [of Torah and mitzvot].”

The ruling comes in response to questions posed by members of the haredi public whose primary occupation is not Torah study and addresses also military frameworks designated for the haredi sector.

“The prohibition also includes haredi enlistment tracks, whether existing or future,” the statement reads. “These frameworks have proven to be deceitful, and they aim to alter the character of the Torah-observant public. Furthermore, they are subject to secular authorities, among other concerns.”

The halakhic ruling is endorsed by senior rabbinic figures and spiritual leaders from leading Hasidic dynasties in Israel, including Gur, Belz, Vizhnitz, Sanz, and other prominent Hasidic communities.

Rabbi Yechiel Michel Zilber added under his signature: “I personally heard from the Gaon of Tchebin, of blessed memory, who ruled based on the Talmud that even King David would not go to war without consulting the Sanhedrin and the Urim VeTummim. The Gaon, of blessed memory, asked: how can one send a Jewish youth to the army and to war when there is no Sanhedrin and no Urim VeTummim? This applies to any young man, whoever he may be.”

Rabbi Chaim Tzvi Shapira added: “Thank G-d, the above words are true and certain. Heaven forbid one should enter 'their melting pot'—this is a danger to all of Yiddishkeit.”

Rabbi Chaim Pesach Horowitz also stated: “I hereby express my support and affirmation of all the above, particularly to preserve every Jewish soul in sanctity and purity for our holy Torah.”