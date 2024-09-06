Two children were brought unconscious to MDA care near the village of Zarzir in northern Israel.

Paramedics rushed the two - a five-year-old girl and a two-year-old infant - to the hospital in crit cal condition while performing resuscitation.

MDA paramedic Maor Atadgi and senior medic Yazid Grifat from the MDA motorcycle unit said: "Two unconscious children were brought to us. We immediately took them into the intensive care units. They were without pulse and were not breathing and we immediately began performing advanced resuscitation operations, including compressions, ventilations, and administering medication. We rushed them to hospital care in critical condition."

The police have opened an investigation into the case and arrived at the family's home to investigate the family members of the two children. The possibility of poisoning is under investigation. The person who brought them to MDA claimed that they went to sleep and did not wake up.