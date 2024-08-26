The Tubas Battalion, which consists of terrorists from the town of Tubas in northern Samaria, announced on Monday that Yazan Munajid al-Muslimani, who was wanted by Israel for terrorism, has succumbed to his injuries.

Al-Muslimani, who was a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades was critically injured a few days ago in a "work accident" when he attempted to assemble an explosive device that he planned to use in an attack against IDF soldiers in Tubas.

In recent months, IDF soldiers have been operating in Tubas, and in several instances, they have encountered powerful explosives and gunfire.

The Palestinian Press Agency, also known as the Safa, reported that al-Muslimani was arrested by Israel in the past and at the beginning of the year was detained by PA security forces and was released after starting a hunger strike.