US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the presence of two aircraft carrier strike groups in the Middle East, the Pentagon announced on Sunday.

The announcement was made in a statement summarizing a call between Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The statement by Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said Austin spoke to Gallant “to discuss Israeli actions to defend against attacks by Lebanese Hezbollah.”

“The Secretary reiterated Israel's right to defend itself and the United States' ironclad resolve to support Israel's defense against threats from Iran and its regional partners and proxies. As part of that support, the Secretary has ordered the presence of two Carrier Strike Groups to remain in the region,” Ryder added.

Austin “also expressed support for completing negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage-release deal,” stated Ryder.

The announcement represents a shift in US policy. The Pentagon had initially deployed the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group into the region with a plan to replace the Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group.

The Pentagon announced earlier this month that Austin had ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group as well as the USS Georgia (SSGN 729) guided missile submarine to the Central Command region.

Gallant and Austin spoke twice on Sunday. The first call took place shortly after Israel launched a preemptive strike on Hezbollah.

“We have conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat against the citizens of Israel. We are closely following developments in Beirut, and we are determined to use all the means at our disposal in order to defend our citizens,” Gallant told Austin.