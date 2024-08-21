Onlookers choked back tears last week as they watched the Malul children, including little Meir who just learned how to read, tear their clothes and say kaddish for their 37-year-old mother.

Rut Malul, a beloved kindergarten teacher, was diagnosed with cancer 3 years ago and bravely endured intensive cancer treatment in secret. One week before her passing, the doctors told her that there was no hope and that she had only a week left to live. Rut decided to part from her children at the end of the week given to her by the doctors, but tragically, it was not to be. Only 2 days later, the young mother of seven collapsed into a coma.

And she never woke up.

Rut leaves behind her husband David and seven children who are lost and broken beyond words, the youngest is only five years old. With his wife gone, David Malul has been left with the daunting task of raising seven kids under fourteen without their mother. Donations are being urgently collected here to help the Malul family afford their basic needs while they recover from this painful loss.

