State Attorney Amit Aisman is considering opening an investigation into popular Israeli singer Kobi Peretz for inciting violence against Gaza residents in light of remarks he made following the October 7th massacre, Kan Reshet Bet reported on Monday.

On Sunday, Aisman recommended to the Attorney General to open a criminal investigation against famous Israeli singer Eyal Golan, who, shortly after the massacre, called to "Wipe out Gaza" and "Not leave a single person there."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the report: "Aisman's lunacy continues. Instead of concentrating efforts on Israel's war efforts, Aisman invests his efforts in Sinwar's war efforts. I call on the Justice Minister and Prime Minister to bring the decision to immediately dismiss him to the next cabinet meeting."

Former Deputy State Attorney for Special Assignments, attorney Nurit Litman, criticized the recommendation to investigate Golan. "Common sense shouldn't excite you. I wouldn't have opened a criminal investigation, and in my opinion, it's not even a grey area," Litman said on Monday in an interview.

"I'm not sure that the problem is a matter of two-tiered policing. The fact is that they looked into other names and they chose not to open an investigation, so maybe this isn't two-tiered policing, just discretion," she added.

Golan's remarks were quoted in the suit that South Africa submitted against Israel in the International Court of Justice, along with quotes by others such as Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The decision on whether to open an investigation against Golan is pending the decision of State Attorney, Gali Baharav-Miara. "Liam Productions" and Eyal Golan responded: "Am Yisrael Chai."