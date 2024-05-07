Sources familiar with Hamas' counteroffer for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal have reported that there are significant discrepancies between the agree-upon deal and the new one, which was proposed without Israel's consent.

"There are sections in which Hamas went way too far away from what was agreed upon with the US," the sources told Kan News. "The exchange of documents creates the dynamic of negotiations, which are expected to resume tomorrow in Cairo."

A previous report by the New York Times quoted a US official as claiming that there were only "minor wording changes" between the two proposals.

One of the major changes is that under the new offer, Hamas would not commit to releasing only living hostages, and would instead release 33 hostages "living or dead" from the "humanitarian" group of hostages.

The terror group would also release the first hostages only on the third day of the deal each week, instead of at a rate of three hostages every three days, as previously agreed. Hamas is also demanding 30 convicted terrorists for every civilian hostage, instead of 20, and 50 convicted terrorists for every female soldier, instead of 40.

The new deal also removes Israel's right to veto the release of any terrorists who Hamas demands released, and does not allow for the released Hamas terrorists to be released into exile, as Israel demanded.

Another difference is that under the new agreement, Israel would commit to discussing a permanent ceasefire starting from the 16th day of the agreement.

Israel has repeatedly insisted that no hostage deal will lead to the end of the war against Hamas.