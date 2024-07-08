Relatives of some of the hostages held in Gaza, members of the Tikva Forum, on Monday afternoon held a press conference, calling for Israel not to agree to the proposed prisoner swap deal and warning that the proposal would only harm their loved ones.

Zvika Mor, father of hostage Eitan Mor, warned: "Such a deal buries my son there, and will leave him behind, along with dozens of other hostages. Such a deal will endanger the State of Israel's security and bring the next massacre."

Eliya Abutbul, Eitan's brother-in-law, added: "After nine months, it is time to change tactics. It's time to think in another fashion about how to bring the hostages home. If this way is not working, then it obviously needs a change."

Talik Go'ili, mother of Yassam officer Ran, stressed: "We oppose this deal, because if it takes place, they will construct a building on top of my son's body in one of the streets in Gaza."

Boaz Miran, whose brother Omri is held captive by Hamas in Gaza, said, "We oppose [this] deal because it will leave most of the hostages inside [Gaza], including my brother. The best deal is defeating Hamas and increasing the pressure which will bring about the release of all of the hostages."

Riki Baruch, sister-in-law of Uriel Baruch, who was murdered on October 7 and whose body is held by Hamas, said, "If such a deal is implemented, in another few months the Baruch family will request permission to enter Gaza in order to recite Kaddish and Psalms near Uriel's body."