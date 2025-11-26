The IDF has announced that the body of deceased hostage Dror Or has been returned to Israel for burial.

"Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the family of Dror Or that his body has been returned for burial," the IDF announced Wednesday morning.

"According to the information and intelligence available to the IDF, Dror Or was murdered by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization on October 7th, 2023, and his body was abducted to the Gaza Strip from his home in Kibbutz Be’eri. His death was officially determined on May 2nd, 2024. Dror Or was 48 years old at the time of his death. He leaves behind three children. His wife, Yonat Or, was also murdered during the attack on the kibbutz. Two of his children, Alma and Noam, were also abducted and returned two years ago, as part of the hostage release agreement in November 2023.

"The IDF expresses deep condolences to the families, continues to make every effort to return all the deceased hostages, and is prepared for the continued implementation of the agreement.

"Hamas is required to fulfill its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the hostages to their families and to a dignified burial."

The Hostages Families Forum responded: "Dror Or, of blessed memory, was from Kibbutz Be'eri. He was a loving husband to Yonat, of blessed memory, and a devoted father to his three children - Yahli, Noam, and Alma. He worked for many years at the Be'eri dairy, which he managed in recent years."

"Those who knew him say Dror was a wonderful cheesemaker - his friends, colleagues, and anyone fortunate enough to taste the cheeses he crafted. He specialized in cheesemaking in Italy and co-founded 'Be'eri Dairy.' Beyond making exceptional cheeses, Dror was a chef who practiced and taught yoga, all while being an active and involved father and a loving, supportive husband.

"On October 7th, the Or family took shelter in the safe room. When the entire house caught fire, Dror and Yonat decided to take their children out through the window, an action that saved their children's lives. Dror and Yonat then split up and tried to escape, but were murdered by the terrorists. Their children Noam and Alma were kidnapped to Gaza and returned in the first hostage deal on November 25, 2023.

"Now, exactly two years after their return and after 781 agonizing days during which his family fought day and night for him, Dror has been brought back to Israel for burial in the soil of Be'eri that he loved so dearly.

"Dror is survived by his three children, Yahli, Noam, and Alma, his sister and brother Dana and Elad, and his parents Yuval and Dorit."

The Prime Minister's Office announced: "Following the completion of the identification process by the National Center of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the IDF Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the family of fallen hostage Dror Or, of blessed memory, that their loved one has been returned to Israel and that his identification has been completed."

"The Government of Israel shares in the deep sorrow of the Or family and all the families of the fallen hostages. The Government and the entire establishment for the missing and the captives of the State of Israel are determined, committed, and working tirelessly to return our two fallen hostages for proper burial in their country.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is required to uphold its commitments to the mediators and return the fallen hostages as part of the implementation of the agreement. We will not compromise on this and will spare no effort until we return all of the fallen hostages, every last one of them. May his memory be blessed."