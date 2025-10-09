The list of terrorists Hamas is demanding released in a prisoner swap with Israel includes six archterrorists which Israel has explicitly stated will not be included.

The six are Marwan Barghouti, the founder of Fatah's al-Aqsa Brigades; Ahmad Sa'adat, the leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who was behind the assassination of Minister Rehavam Ze'evi; Hassan Salameh, the Hamas operative responsible for several suicide bombings in Israel; Ibrahim Hamad, a senior Hamas operative who operated a terror network; and Abdullah Barghouti and Abbas al-Saeed, senior Hamas terrorists from Ramallah and Tulkarm, who were responsible for sending out suicide bombers.

The terror group is also demanding the release of elite "Nukhba" unit terrorists who infiltrated Israel on the morning of the October 7 massacre, as well as the bodies of Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar.

Reports have said that neither Barghouti nor at least three of the other top terrorists will be released, and that Nukhba terrorists are also blacklisted.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office has clarified that the ceasefire in Gaza will take effect only after the agreement is approved by Israel's government.