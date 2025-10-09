Senior Hamas leader Osama Hamdan has claimed that the agreement signed early Thursday morning would bring about a "final cessation of the war in Gaza."

Speaking to Qatar's Al-Araby TV, Hamdan said that the mediators provided guarantees that Israel will not violate the agreement, which will be declared by the US. He estimated that the ceasefire will take effect after the agreement is approved by the Israeli government later on Thursday afternoon.

Hamas has also demanded that the IAF halt drone operations over Gaza to facilitate the hostages' release. It is not clear how the two are connected.

He also said that as part of the agreement, 250 terrorists serving life sentences and 1,700 other prisoners will be released in exchange for 20 living hostages and 28 bodies of hostages. Most of these hostages are civilians, while a few are IDF soldiers.

All of Hamas' senior terrorists are on the list of prisoners to be freed in exchange for the hostages, Hamdan added.