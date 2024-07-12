The Israeli negotiating team is holding discussions with Egyptian mediators regarding an electronic surveillance system to prevent the Hamas terror group from smuggling across the Egypt-Gaza border, Reuters reported.

The process will allow electronic tracking of smuggling attempts on the border, instead of IDF soldiers being physically stationed in the area. According to the report, the idea that there would be "sensors that would be built on the Egyptian side" of the Philadelphi Corridor.

This is not the first time discussion have been held regarding a surveillance system, but they are now being held as part of negotiations for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal, Reuters added.

Two Egyptian sources and another source familiar with the details told Reuters that setting up the system will allow the IDF to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor while ensuring supervision of the area, thus solving the matter of Hamas' opposition to Israeli soldiers being stationed on the border.

The news outlet noted that the matter of stationing IDF soldiers along the border is one of the central issues in the talks, since both Hamas and Egypt oppose IDF presence in the area.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will maintain control of the route, in order to prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas through Egypt.