World Mizrachi Nasi & Chairman of 'Sulamot' Rabbi Yosef Zvi Rimon has composed a special kinah (elegy) for this year’s Tisha B’Av in light of the events of October 7 and Swords of Iron. In his kinah, Rav Rimon uses language that evokes other kinot and features phrases from the Bible, as well as modern Hebrew expressions.

“This year, Tisha B’Av is especially difficult. There is the destruction that we always cry over, and there is our destruction that joins the larger destruction. But on the other hand, we have achieved special things. We come to this war, not out of weakness or lowliness. Am Yisrael has risen up. It is hard for us but we need to remember that within the hardship, we are living in incredible times and to know that we will win this war, with Hashem’s help, Rabbi Rimon stated.

“In this spirit, I wrote this kinah. It was important to me to write a kinah that reflects the crying, the pain, the cost, the fears, and humiliation, but along with it, shows the greatness of Am Yisrael and our heroes to remind us that we are in a time of redemption with many miracles. B’ezrat Hashem, from the crying and the memory of destruction back then and the destruction of this year, we will quickly achieve victory and complete redemption,” he added.

The kinah opens: "Simchat Torah - Shemini Atzeret, Our dance turned to gloomy sorrow; On this day the fences were breached, The border settlements, Ofakim and Sderot."

Later, it wonders: "How the precious children of Zion, Have fallen into the hands of cursed violators, Their cheeks plucked, given to those who strike, Brothers kidnapped by the hands of Hamas."

The kinah also praises the IDF soldiers and security forces who rushed to fight the terrorist incursion: "Like iron fought the brave women and men, Gentle souls defending against the hand of the enemy, In their valor we saw eternal salvation, Our stature was raised, a generation of the redeemed."

It then ends with a note of thanks to G-d for the State of Israel: "We thank You for our State, For our redemption and for the salvation of our souls, United, lead us upright in our land, Hasten the son of David, our righteous Messiah."

The kinah has been translated into English and is being translated to other languages for distribution around the world.