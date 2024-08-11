Beni Ben-Muvchar, governor of the Mevo'ot Ha'Hermon Regional Council, says today (Sunday) that a prisoner exchange deal must be carried out and immediately thereafter a war in the north must be launched.

"I say to the Prime Minister to conclude a prisoner exchange deal, bring the hostages home, and then to change the equation in the north immediately and not by agreements," he said to 103FM.

"I think the price we will pay is heavy, but first of all we must bring the hostages home and then the security cabinet will instruct the army to wipe them out, even at the cost of Beirut's schools, power stations, and airports, we want to bring our children home," he added.

He said, "I think that going to war did good for our region and our country."

He also referred to the wait for Hezbollah's response to the assassination of its military commander Faud Shakr. "It's a terrible tension, because the shooting here is a kind of ping-pong. People get alerts and run to the shelters we've renovated and prepared as much as possible. The mothers don't let the children wander around, we're running a kind of wartime routine. We are losing people because people say in ten minutes it will be over. It is a dangerous lie that we tell ourselves, 'it will not happen to me', it is very dangerous. It is a false, simulated and dangerous quiet for the residents of the Galilee."