Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday made a rare visit to Iran and met with Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri, as fears of an escalation between Tehran and Israel grew following the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, AFP reported.

Iran’s ISNA news agency said Safadi "met and held consultations" with Bagheri after landing in Tehran.

Jordan's top diplomat then met President Masous Pezeshkian, who said Haniyeh's killing was a "grave" and "brazen" act by Israel and vowed anew to avenge his death, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Earlier, IRNA said Safadi would "exchange views with Iranian officials on regional and international issues" during his visit.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said Safadi would deliver a message from King Abdullah II to the Iranian president on "the situation in the region and bilateral relations".

Safadi’s visit comes as Israel prepares for a retaliation by Iran and Hezbollah to the eliminations of Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr .

Israel did acknowledge that it eliminated Shukr, but Israeli officials have not commented on the elimination of Haniyeh.

US officials told CNN on Thursday that the US is expecting that an Iranian attack in retaliation for the elimination of Haniyeh may be similar to the barrage of ballistic missiles and drones launched against Israel on April 13.

The officials said that this time the attack could be larger and more complicated than before, including the possibility of a coordinated attack with Iranian proxies from multiple directions.

On Sunday, an Israeli official told NBC News that Israel is bracing for a potential multiday attack by Iran and Hezbollah.

The official said Israel fears waves of missiles and drones could be fired over several days and “they’ll just try to wear us out.”