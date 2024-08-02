US officials told CNN on Thursday that the US is expecting that an Iranian attack in retaliation for the elimination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh may be similar to the barrage of ballistic missiles and drones launched against Israel on April 13.

The officials said that this time the attack could be larger and more complicated than before, including the possibility of a coordinated attack with Iranian proxies from multiple directions.

The report also said that the US also estimates that this time there is a greater concern that US military bases in the area will be among the targets of the attack.

CNN further reported that President Joe Biden is weighing more US defenses in the Middle East as the US prepares for the Iranian retaliation against Israel.

According to several US officials, the Pentagon has discussed with US Central Command what adjustments to make to US force posture in the region, but no final decision had been made as of Thursday afternoon. The officials said an Iranian response could occur in the coming days.

The report also noted that a coalition of countries, including Jordan and other Arab states, came together in April to share intelligence and intercept the Iranian barrage, but officials say it is unclear if such a coalition could be stood up again so quickly and whether all of the countries are willing to participate once again.