Was a bus hijacked in southern Israel? The Israel Police Spokesperson Unit put an end to rumors that were circulating on Sunday regarding a security incident on a bus traveling near the city of Ashdod.

Rumors began circulating on the internet after an incident on a bus was reported. Amid the sensitive security situation, reports stated that a bus was hijacked and that a police chase was underway.

The police clarified: "Following questions about a report regarding a suspicious bus traveling to Ashdod, the bus was located by the police forces, was examined, and any suspected security or criminal incident has been ruled out."

Journalist Almog Boker reported that "teens on a bus in Ashdod heard a passenger say 'Allahu Akbar' on the phone... They called their families who called the police. Forces arrived and detained the passenger, but it was found to be nothing suspicious."