Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich on Sunday visited the soccer field in Majdal Shams where the 12 children were killed by a Hezbollah rocket strike a day earlier and met with the head of the council, Dolan Abu Salah.

Smotrich said during the visit: "One after another, small children are being buried. The massacre of the children of Majdal Shams is inconceivable.''

He added: "I share in the grief of the families and the entire Druze community. This is a great sorrow for the entire State of Israel. The entire people of Israel mourn and cry with you during this difficult time".

In response to reporters' questions about the message to Nasrallah, Minister Smotrich replied: "We will talk to Nasrallah with fire".

Last night Smotrich said that "for the death of small children, Nasrallah should pay with his head. Lebanon as a whole must pay the price. My stance on the necessary measures is known. The Prime Minister should return immediately. The time for action has come!".

Thousands of people gathered in the early hours of the morning at the community center in Majdal Shams ahead of the funerals of the village's children and teenagers who were killed by the Hezbollah rocket attack.

The medical teams securing the funerals provided medical assistance to several family members of the victims who fainted due to the grief, crowding, and heat.

Participants in the funeral shouted at Likud ministers who arrived in Majdal Shams: "The children are gone and now you come, why does Beirut even exist anymore?''

The funeral of the victims in Majdal Shams Photo: Jamal Awad/Flash90

12 children and teenagers were killed in the attack. 29 people were injured in the event, 6 seriously, 3 moderately, and 10 lightly. The attack occurred on a soccer field near a playground, during heavy barrages fired from Lebanon towards the area and the Galilee.

The names of the victims that have been cleared for publication so far are Fajer Laith Abu Saleh (16), Ameer Rabeea Abu Saleh (16), Hazem Akram Abu Saleh (15), Johnny Wadeea Ibrahim (13), Iseel Nasha’at Ayoub (12), Vinees Adham Alsafadi (11), Yazan Nayeif Abu Saleh (12), Alma Ayman Fakher Eldin (11), Naji Taher Halabi (11) Milad Muadad Alsha’ar (10), and Nathem Fakher Saeb (16).

"With great sorrow and deep sadness, and in humble and complete surrender to God's will, Majdal Shams mourns its finest children and teenagers who were harmed in the attack at the village stadium," said representatives of the community of Majdal Shams.