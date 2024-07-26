נועה ארגמני ואביה בתפילה בקבר הרבי מילובאוויטש צילום: איציק בלינצקי

Noa Argamani, one of four hostages who were rescued from Gaza last month by IDF forces, on Friday morning arrived at the gravesite of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, to utter a prayer of gratitude to G-d and request the release of all the remaining hostages.

Alongside Argamani were relatives of other hostages, who were part of the delegation which joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his visit to Washington.

Argamani's visit took place nine months after her father prayed at the Rebbe's grave during a Tzerei Agudat Chabad trip for the hostages' relatives. During his visit, Yacov held a picture of his daughter, while praying for his daughter to be saved. Now, Yacov joined her in prayer at the gravesite.

During that trip, the nearly 200 families participating also held meetings with US government officials.

Alongside Noa Argamani and her father were representatives of the hostages' families: Attorney Talik Gueli, mother of Yassam officer Ran Gueli, whose body is held by Hamas; Eli Bibas, father of the captive Yarden Bibas and grandfather of the youngest hostages, Kfir and Ariel Bibas; Ayelet Samerano mother of Yonatan who was captured whom the Nova Festival and declared murdered after 59 days; Ofek Shaul, Brother of Oron Shaul who was killed and his body abducted during 2014's Operation Cast Lead, Shelly Shem Tov, mother of Omer Shem Tov who was kidnapped to Gaza from the Nova music festival; and Esther Yaheli, mother of hostage Ohad Yaholomi who is still held captive in Gaza, and grandmother of twelve-year-old Eitan who was released after 52 days.

Tzerei Agudat Chabad Chairman Rabbi Joseph Aharonov summarized: "Alongside the prayers of thanks for Noa Argamani's release, we all continue to pray for the return of all of the hostages."

