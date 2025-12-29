Freed hostages Matan Zangauker and Ilana Gritzwesky are now engaged, Zangauker's mother, Einav, announced Sunday night.

"This is my victory," Einav wrote in her announcement.

Prior to the October 7 massacre, the couple lived in Kibbutz Nir Oz, from which they were kidnapped on the morning of the massacre. They were not held together in captivity, and Ilana returned to Israel in the first hostage deal after 55 days in captivity.

Matan was released in the third deal after 738 days in captivity.

Upon her return from captivity, Ilana joined Einav Zangauker in the fight to secure Matan's release. In August, the two created a protest installation, where Ilana stood under a wedding canopy in a wedding dress.

"We will recover together and build our Jewish home in Israel," Ilana said at the time.