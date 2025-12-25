Freed hostage Eitan Mor, who was kidnapped to Gaza during the October 7 massacre and released earlier this year, discussed the intelligence Hamas holds on the IDF.

Speaking at the National Education Conference hosted by the Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and Ulpanot Center and Makor Rishon, Mor stated, "They know quite a lot about the army, even more than most of the soldiers serving in the army today."

"They have booklets in Arabic with details on tools and weapons, and their intelligence is strong. During the war, they produced new types of explosives that can be thrown at tanks, and such incidents occurred," he added.

When asked if the weekly left-wing protests at the Hostages' Square in Tel Aviv had helped Hamas, he responded, "Hamas has admitted that the protests helped them - this is not my personal opinion. Let people go complain to them."

Mor also urged Israelis not to become complacent, explaining, "The entire Gazan mentality is programmed to liberate Al-Aqsa. That's how they birth their children, and it's all they think about in life. We may be done with the war and maybe even forget the war a bit, but they don't. They’re already working on the next phase, producing more explosive materials, recruiting more people, constantly."

Dr. Tzvika Mor, Eitan's father, described his feelings over the past two years, saying, "Throughout these past two years, every time I looked at a glass of water, I wondered if Eitan had water to drink. If I ate something really delicious, I felt guilty, I would be thinking for a week that maybe Eitan had nothing to eat."