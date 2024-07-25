MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionist Party) has submitted a bill to help dozens of Israelis who have been sanctioned by foreign countries.

According to the bill, Israelis who have had their bank accounts blocked due to the sanctions will be eligible for banking services directly from the Bank of Israel.

In the explanatory notes of the law it is stated: "Recently, foreign countries have begun to impose sanctions against Israeli citizens and social organizations in the context of the Jewish-Arab conflict. The peak was the attempt to impose sanctions even on a unit of the Israel Defense Forces - the Netzah Yehuda Battalion."

"Despite their great severity, these sanctions are imposed without legal process, ignoring basic human rights such as the right to argue a case and the possibility of appeal," it is written. "Moreover, the sanction mechanism bypasses the Israeli law enforcement system in an unprecedented manner and grossly undermines the sovereignty of the State of Israel in managing its internal and external affairs. In light of this worrying trend, it is proposed that the Bank of Israel, with the approval of the Minister of Finance and after consultation with the Minister of Justice, be required to provide banking and credit services to those affected."

Succot stated: "We must take care of the citizens of the State of Israel. It is unacceptable for people who expressed an opinion and organized a legitimate protest to be exposed to sanctions from foreign countries. This law is an important statement to all the countries playing the dangerous sanctions game. They must know that the State of Israel backs its citizens and does not allow interference in our democracy."

He added: "The sanctions on the leaders of 'Tzav 9' who are protesting against the delivery of aid to Hamas terrorists in Gaza are the most prominent example of foolishness and blatant and illegitimate interference in our democracy. Every Israeli citizen, especially while our relatives are kidnapped in Gaza, has the right to protest against aid to Gaza. The debate for or against the aid is legitimate, but deterring those who take a certain side in the debate by imposing sanctions is not democratic and we must not remain silent about it."