Former Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer passed away on Saturday in the United States at the age of 81.

Fischer was born on October 15, 1943, in Mazabuka, Zambia, to a Jewish family. At the age of 13, he moved with his family to Southern Rhodesia, where he was active in the Zionist youth movement Habonim.

He was appointed Governor of the Bank of Israel in April 2005 by then-Finance Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who offered him the position during the World Economic Forum in Davos. He served as Governor until June 2013.

Previously, he served as a lecturer at the University of Chicago, and in 1973, he joined the faculty of MIT, where he became a full professor in 1977 and later headed the Department of Economics.

Fischer is considered one of the most prominent economists.

His career began in 1988 when he was appointed Chief Economist of the World Bank, and in 2001, he served as Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).