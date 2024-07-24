תיעוד: מחאה פרו-פלסטינית מול מלונו של ראש הממשלה צילום: ערוץ 7

US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) warned Tuesday that protesters who disrupt Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress today would face arrest, including lawmakers, the New York Post reported.

In a letter to his fellow Congressman, Johnson wrote, “Due to the attention garnered by the prime minister’s address, there will be an increased police presence around the Capitol complex and in the House Chamber.”

He stated, “In the interest of all involved, we will enforce a zero-tolerance policy for disturbances in the building,” adding, “Any disruption of the proceedings of the House is a violation of the rules and may subject the offenders to prosecution.”

“If any disturbance does occur, the Sergeant at Arms and Capitol police will remove the offending visitor(s) from the gallery and subject them to arrest," the House Speaker said.

He extended the warning to members of Congress, saying, “If any Member creates a disturbance, the Sergeant at Arms will request that such action be ceased immediately, and we trust that request will be heeded."

Also on Tuesday, Speaker Johnson admonished US Vice President Kamala Harris for not attending Netanyahu's speech before Congress.

"It's outrageous to me and inexcusable that Kamala Harris is boycotting this joint session. This a historic moment, it's an important moment for the country, the gravity of this situation can not be overstated. And yet, Kamala Harris will abandon her seat. As you all know, as the Vice President and as the President of the Senate, she is supposed to be seated next to me at the rostrum. She will not be there because she refuses to attend. She needs to be held accountable for that, she needs to be asked very serious questions about why," Johnson said.

He continued: "They went down the roster to see who else would sit in the seat. Senator Patty Murry (D-WA) declined the opportunity as well, she will also boycott the event. They landed on Senator (Ben) Cardin (D-ME) who's retiring from the Senate so has little political risk. The idea that they're making political calculations when our ally is in such dire straits, fighting for its very survival and fighting back against the horrific attack in October is unconscionable to us.

"America's relationship with Israel has always been bipartisan and it should stay that way," he concluded.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers are expected to boycott Netanyahu's speech.

Capitol Police have deployed in force to provide an unprecedented level of security for Netanyahu's speech, which is expected to face demonstrations from anti-Israel activists.

Many streets in the area have been closed since last night and barricades were set up around Congress.

This morning an anti-Israel demonstration was held in front of the Prime Minister's hotel.. Among other things, the demonstrators shouted: "Netanyahu, we have come to arrest you, you are a war criminal."