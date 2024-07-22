Kamala Harris, the leading candidate to represent the Democratic Party in the presidential elections in November, after the retirement of US President Joe Biden, is considered less pro-Israel than Biden, according to the Jewish People's Voice index of the Jewish People Policy Institute.

The Voice of the Jewish People index, conducted among American Jews, presents a clear picture that all Jewish groups consider Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris as less pro-Israel than incumbent President Joe Biden.

In a comparison between the outgoing candidate Biden and the incoming (not final at this stage) candidate Harris, there is a very significant gap: liberal and conservative Jews rate her attitudes towards Israel as less sympathetic by a considerable margin, compared to the rating for Biden.

Only "very liberal" Jews in the poll show a majority who believe that she is "pro-Israel,” unlike all other groups.

The survey was held among 536 US Jews registered in the JPPI panel even before President Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the race. Among Jews who said in the survey that they "definitely" intend to vote for Biden, a majority believe that Harris is "pro-Israel" (65%), but there is no longer a majority who believe this among those who said that they will "probably" vote for Biden and who defined Harris as "pro-Israel" (33 %). A higher proportion of these respondents, 38%, said that they "don't know" if Harris is pro-Israel.

It should be noted that, in general, the participants’ attitudes in the survey regarding the candidates' attitude towards Israel are significantly influenced by their political support.

Most Jewish supporters of Donald Trump do not define Biden as "pro-Israel" and most Jewish supporters of Biden do not define Trump as pro-Israel.

For this reason, the more interesting comparison is between Biden and Harris, while it is evident that even the supporters of the Democratic candidate regard Biden as a supporter of Israel, much more than they perceive the person who will very likely take his place.