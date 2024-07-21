Bnei Brak, one of the most densely populated cities in Israel, has witnessed an alarming number of road accidents in recent days, that have resulted in many injured people.

Over the last two days, several road accidents occurred in Bnei Brak, in which pedestrians, electric bicycle riders and an electric scooter rider were injured.

One of the injured was an 8-year-old girl, who was hit by a car on and was evacuated in critical condition during CPR attempts, but she later died.

In the last few days, a 13-year-old girl was also hit by a truck and a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding an electric bicycle. Both were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

In addition, in the past 24 hours, a 33-year-old scooter rider was injured in an accident and was also evacuated in moderate condition.