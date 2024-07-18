A memorial event was held on Thursday under the banner "Yes To Life, No To Terrorism" commemorating multiple anniversaries: 30 years since the AMIA bombing, 32 years since the attack on the Israeli Embassy in Argentina, and 9 months since October 7th.

Organized in collaboration with the Families Forum, the gathering united survivors and families affected by these attacks. The event drew a diverse group of participants, including the Argentine Ambassador, members of the Israeli-Argentine community, and young representatives from the Halutz Lamerhav Youth Movement in Argentina. Participants honored the victims, showed support for those impacted by terrorism, and called for the release of current hostages, emphasizing unity against violence.

Itzik Horn, father of Israeli-Argentinian hostages Eitan and Iair Horn, and survivor of the 1994 AMIA bombing stated: "There's a connecting thread between the embassy attack 32 years ago, the AMIA bombing 30 years ago which I survived, and October 7th when my two sons were kidnapped. The guiding hand behind all these is Iran, trying to target my family. Netanyahu is the only one who can reunite my family - Nothing prepares you to deal with two of your children being hostages. The hostages must be released!"

Daniel Carmon, a member of the Families Forum's diplomatic team, spoke at the event. Carmon, who previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Israeli Embassy in Argentina, lost his wife in the 1992 terrorist attack on the embassy stated: "This year, the traditional event commemorating the tragedy of the Jewish community in Buenos Aires combines two incidents: the 1994 AMIA bombing and the 1992 Israeli Embassy bombing. These are two chapters of the same attack, with the same perpetrators.

"We are doing this at the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters. Just as we remember those who fell in the two murderous attacks in Argentina, we also raise a cry of hope for the swift and immediate return of 120 hostages".