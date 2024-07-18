Commemorating 65 years since the death of Chief Rabbi Herzog, the first Chief Rabbi of the State of Israel, and of Ireland

Marking 65 Years since the death of his grandfather Chief Rabbi Dr. Yitzhak (Isaac), President Herzog hosts launch of republished collected works.

In commemoration of 65 years since the passing of Israel and Ireland's former Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Dr. Yitzhak (Isaac) Halevi Herzog, his grandson and namesake, President Isaac Herzog hosted a moving event at the President's Residence in Jerusalem today, Thursday, marking the launch of his grandfather's republished works. The event also marked the selection of the late Chief Rabbi Herzog's as a symbolic role model by the "Hemed" state religious education system for the upcoming academic year.

The event was attended by the Israel's current Sephardi and Ashkenazi Chief Rabbis, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, and Rabbi David Lau, together with the country's Minister of Religious Affairs, Rabbi Michael Malchieli, and other distinguished guests.

At the event, the newly released second volume in the series "Ohel Yitzhak – Even HaEzer" was presented by the Koren publishing house, along with two new volumes containing the first-of-its-kind English translation of his book "A Constitution for Israel According to the Torah," with further new editions of his other writings in English.

Born in Poland before moving to the United Kingdom and later to Israel, Chief Rabbi Herzog served as the first Chief Rabbi of Ireland from 1921 to 1936, when he became Chief Rabbi of the British Mandate of Palestine, and then the State of Israel's first Chief Rabbi from 1948 until his death in 1959. He is credited with authoring the prayer for the wellbeing of the state and for the soldiers of the IDF and security forces.

Marking the event, President Herzog began his remarks with a prayer for the success of the IDF soldiers and the return of the hostages: "I wish to begin with a prayer from here – for the healing in body and soul, for the wounded in the current conflict. I pray for the safe return home of the communities and families uprooted from their homes for many long months, for the swift return of the hostages – our sisters and brothers held captive by Hamas murderers. It is our duty to bring all the hostages home; this is an obligation above all others. It is a human, Israeli, and Jewish duty. As Maimonides said: 'There is no greater commandment than the redemption of captives'."

The President continued, "On behalf of all of us, I wish and pray for the success of the IDF soldiers and the security forces, and their speedy return home safe and sound. In this difficult campaign – our very best sons and daughters, servicemen and women, and reservists. They make up the tremendous Israeli mosaic of various beliefs and ways of life. With dedication, a sense of mission, and faith, they leave behind their homes, family, workplaces, and studies to defend Israel from our enemies."

The President went on to say, "My grandparents' home was always open to all. From their days in Europe until my grandmother's last day here in Jerusalem. Around their table sat great Torah scholars and leading figures of the generation, alongside writers, statesmen, clergyman, and scientists – a vast mosaic of beliefs, worldviews, perspectives, and religions. I must say, my late grandmother started my grandfather's publication project, and my late father continued the work of publishing my grandfather's writings. I am happy that I, my cousins, and my entire family, continue this project in this generation. These days, perhaps more than ever, their image should help illuminate our path, helping us all to sit together around one table and complete the connections they themselves started: between Jewish law and the state, between the study of Torah and science study, between Judaism and democracy, between Israel and the nations of the world. With moderation and love, brotherhood, peace, and friendship."

Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef said: "We need to build on the legacy of Rabbi Herzog, who founded all that we have in the Chief Rabbinate."

He added, "We pray for the success of the soldiers and the healing of the wounded. We must act urgently for an immediate hostage deal; there is a life-threatening situation here that overrides everything. We must not delay."

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau said: "In my office, during my tenure as Chief Rabbi of Israel, there were two pictures of the first chief rabbis of Israel. A picture of Rabbi Kook and a picture of Rabbi Yitzhak Isaac Halevi Herzog. He is the one who provided the basis for the work of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel."

Rabbi Lau spoke of Rabbi Herzog's insight and dedication to study, and quoted him as saying, "We have no right to exist here without also having the spiritual side", and added, "The state needs to be composed of those who study and those who fight. Those who study Torah are the army of God, and those who fight are mighty warriors."

Minister of Religious Affairs, Rabbi Michael Malchieli: "Mr. President, we mark 65 years since the passing of your grandfather, the distinguished Rabbi Yitzhak Herzog of blessed memory. His Torah and leadership became renowned, and you have the privilege of preserving that legacy year after year. This time, it is the notes of the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef on his books, a worthy and honorable project between these two great spiritual figures whose Torah echoed in the study halls during their lives, and even more so after their passing. I bless his grandson, my friend, and the honorable President, to continue his important activities for the people for many more years."