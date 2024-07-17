The Palestinian Islamic Jihad published a photo of a drone that it downed over the Nur Shams "Refugee" Camp in Tulkarm and claimed that it belonged to the IDF.

The IDF confirmed that a drone fell near Nur Shams but added that it fell due to a technical malfunction.

The IDF emphasized that there "is no threat of a data breach and the incident is under review."

Last week, IDF and Border Police forces, following IDF and ISA intelligence, carried out an extensive engineering operation in the Nur Shams "Refugee" Camp east of Tulkarm and destroyed dozens of explosives that were buried under the roads by terrorists in an attempt to harm Israeli forces while putting local residents in danger.

In addition, during the operation, the forces destroyed two operational command centers that were used by local terror groups, arrested wanted suspects, and destroyed a vehicle that contained several explosive devices.