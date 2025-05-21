Sirens sounded on Wednesday afternoon in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon. The IDF announced that it intercepted one missile that was launched by Islamic Jihad terrorists from the northern Gaza Strip. No injuries were reported.

The IDF wrote in a statement: "Following the sirens that sounded in the Lakhish area, one projectile that was identified crossing into Israel from the northern Gaza Strip was intercepted by the IAF. No injuries were reported."

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that troops, based on IDF and ISA intelligence, are continuing operational activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminating terrorists as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

During operational activity, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Mohammad Shahin, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas' East Jabaliya Battalion.

Shahin was one of the terrorists who infiltrated into Israel and participated in the brutal October 7th massacre.

Over the past day, the IAF struck over 115 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip. The targets included launchers, military structures, tunnels, terrorist cells, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.

Simultaneously, the Israeli Navy, in cooperation with ground troops, conducted strikes on terror targets in northern Gaza.