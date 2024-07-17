The US State Department announced on Wednesday the imposition of sanctions on the family of Elor Azariya, the former IDF soldier who was convicted for shooting and killing a terrorist who was already neutralized in Hebron in 2017, as part of a growing campaign of sanctions on right-wing Israeli individuals and organizations and settlers in Judea and Samaria.

The announcement reads: "The Department of State is taking further action today to promote accountability for gross violations of human rights and actions that undermine peace, security, or stability in the West Bank.

"We are designating Elor Azaria, a former Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) sergeant, pursuant to Section 7031(c) for his involvement in a gross violation of human rights, namely an extrajudicial killing in the West Bank. As a result of this action, Azaria and any immediate family members are generally ineligible for entry into the United States. We are also taking steps to impose visa restrictions on an additional group of individuals for having been involved in or meaningfully contributed to undermining the peace, security, or stability in the West Bank. Specifically, these visa restrictions are being pursued against those who have used violence against persons or property, or unduly restricted civilians’ access to essential services and basic necessities to include access to food, water, electricity, or medical supplies. The immediate family members of these individuals may also be subject to these restrictions.

"Promoting accountability and justice for any crimes, violations, and abuses committed against Palestinians and Israelis is essential to a stable, just, and enduring calm in the West Bank and the region. We once again call on the government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority to hold accountable anyone responsible for violence in the West Bank and reiterate that we will not hesitate to take our own actions to promote accountability," the State Department announcement concluded.

Elor Azariya is a former IDF medic who responded to a terrorist attack in Hebron on March 24th, 2016. The terrorist had stabbed and wounded another soldier, and had been neutralized before Elor shot and killed him.

Elor was charged with manslaughter and convicted by a military court in 2017. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, serving nine months after an appeals court ordered his early release. He was released on May 8, 2018.