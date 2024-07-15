פעילות צה"ל בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past day, in the area of Rafah, the troops eliminated a terrorist cell armed with RPGs in close-quarters combat.

In addition, the troops eliminated a number of terrorists in the central Gaza Strip. In one activity, a terrorist was identified while planting explosives and was eliminated by means of tank fire.

Furthermore, over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

In one strike, the IAF eliminated terrorists who were identified observing IDF troops and posed a threat to them.

Israeli Naval forces continue to strike terror targets in the Gaza Strip, assisting IDF ground troops in the area. Over the past day, terrorist infrastructure sites were struck in southern Gaza.