US President Joe Biden's team has rejected former US President Donald Trump's proposal to hold a golf match between the president and his predecessor.

Last night, Trump declared ''I am officially challenging crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match." Trump proposed the match be held on Trump's course in Doral, Florida, with Biden receiving a 20-stroke advantage.

Trump also offered to donate one million dollars to a charity of Biden's choice should the incumbent win.

Biden has previously stated that he believed Trump would be unable to walk 18 holes, adding, "I'll let you take three strokes off your game if you carry your own bag."

Biden's staff stated, “Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil’ Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf.”

“We’d challenge Donald Trump to create jobs, but he lost 3 million. We’d challenge Donald Trump to stand up to Putin, but he bent the knee to him. We’d challenged Donald Trump to follow the law, but he breaks it. We’d challenged Donald Trump to not destroy our country, but that’s all his Project 2025 aims to do. Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics — he’s busy leading America and defending the free world. Donald Trump is a liar, a convict and a fraud, only out for himself — par for the course.”

Earlier, Trump mocked Biden and also referred to the decision regarding the identity of his Vice President, which is expected to arrive no later than next Monday according to estimates.

"They probably think I am going to announce that Marco (Rubio) is going to be Vice President. I don't know," Trump said.

Trump mocked Biden: “I’m officially offering Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world. Let’s do another debate this week so that ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president. But this time it will be man-to-man, no moderators, no holds barred. Just name the place, anytime, anywhere.”