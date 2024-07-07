The Government on Sunday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to extend the evacuation and respite for residents of southern communities located within 0-7 kilometers of the Gaza Strip border, and residents of northern communities located within 0-5 kilometers of the Lebanese border, until 31 August 2024.

This is in light of the continued fighting and the operational and security significance stemming from an assessment of the situation, regarding the communities of the Western Negev and the communities of the north, except for those communities for which there is no security impediment to the return of their residents.

The government clarified that the Tourism Ministry will continue to be responsible for contacts with the absorption facilities. The Government also decided to extend the eligibility period for residents of communities for which there is a security impediment regarding their return for independent housing stipends as determined in the relevant Government decisions, as well as the agreement providing independent housing stipends to residents who were evacuated from their homes or who left their homes for respite pursuant to the Swords of Iron war, in accordance with the National Insurance Law.

A solution for extending unemployment compensation and leave without pay is being evaluated as is the request of residents to extend these solutions to a range of 3.5-9 kilometers.