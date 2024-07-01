Sgt. First Class (res.) Yehuda Geto, 22, a combat driver, from Pardes Hanna-Karkur was killed by a roadside bomb in the Nur Shams 'refugee camp' this morning, it was cleared for publication Monday evening.

Nur Shams is east of Tulkarm.

The IDF further stated that during the incident in which Sgt. Geto fell, a soldier from the Commando Brigade was severely wounded.

Multiple soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit were in the vehicle in which Sgt. Geto was killed. However, they exited the vehicle before the explosion and were unscathed.

The bomb was an improvised explosive device that contained dozens of pounds of explosives.

In a separate incident, a terrorist who fired at soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit was killed.