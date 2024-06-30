תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this morning that troops continue operational activity in the area of Shuja'iyya. Over the past day, the troops eliminated several terrorists, located weapons, and conducted targeted raids on booby-trapped combat compounds. Additionally, the IAF struck dozens of terror infrastructure sites in the area.

Moreover, the IDF is continuing targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. Over the past day, IDF troops eliminated several terrorists in different encounters and dismantled terror tunnel shafts in the area.

Furthermore, IDF troops continue operational activity in central Gaza, conducting targeted raids and dismantling terror infrastructure sites in the area.

Yesterday, the IDF struck and dismantled a mortar post located inside a terror tunnel shaft in Rafah.