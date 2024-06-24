תיעוד מחיסול המחבל מחמד צלאח צילום: דובר צה"ל

Following IDF intelligence, on Sunday night, IAF aircraft eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Salah, who was responsible for projects and development in Hamas' Weapons Manufacturing Headquarters. Salah was part of a project to develop strategic weaponry for the Hamas terrorist organization, and he commanded a number of Hamas terrorist squads that worked on developing weapons.

IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area. During targeted raids in the area, the troops located large amounts of weapons. In the area of Tel al-Sultan, launchers used to fire at IDF troops during the war were dismantled by IDF troops. In addition, over the past day, IDF troops eliminated a number of armed terrorists who posed a threat to them, and the troops dismantled several tunnel shafts in the Rafah area.

IDF troops are continuing their operational activity in central Gaza. The troops identified several terrorists who were operating in the area and eliminated them in a drone strike.

The IAF also struck numerous terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including tunnel shafts, armed terrorist squads, and additional terrorist infrastructure.