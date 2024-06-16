The Defense Cabinet assembled on Sunday night, during which the ministers will discuss a series of punitive sanctions against the Palestinian Authority (PA), as revealed by Channel 12 News.

Minister Bezalel Smotrich brought a proposal before the political-security cabinet to take the following steps: legalizing four villages in Judea and Samaria, denying visas and transit documents from senior officials of the PA, imposing sanctions against countries that unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, and carrying out enforcement actions against the agreed nature reserve zone in the Judean Desert, that was due to guard the lands and built an Illegally large construction there.

It was also reported that punitive measures against the PA are being discussed despite the opposition of the defense establishment and the US government.