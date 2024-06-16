TikTok, with over a billion monthly active users, is rapidly becoming one of the most popular social media platforms globally.

While its sheer user base is reason enough for businesses to leverage the platform, there’s an even more compelling factor: TikTok users spend approximately $110 million per month, making it the top-grossing non-gaming app.

This massive engagement offers a unique opportunity for small businesses to boost brand recognition and reach a wider audience organically.

The Power of TikTok for Small Businesses

TikTok is a marketing goldmine, thanks to its algorithm that favors visually appealing content, popular hashtags, and trending music. Although learning a new social media platform might seem daunting, TikTok’s creative freedom and unique algorithm enable users to achieve success almost overnight.

Top 5 Reasons to Use TikTok for Your Business

Increase Conversion Rate

TikTok’s relatable and creative content appeals to users of all ages, making it a powerful tool for small businesses to organically expand their audience and enhance conversion rates. By showcasing your products and services through short, engaging videos, you can capture viewers' attention quickly. A TikTok study found that incorporating Calls to Action (CTAs) in videos can boost conversion rates by 152%.

Connect with Millennials

Millennials represent 31% of TikTok users and are the fastest-growing age group on the platform. According to a TikTok study, 37% of users immediately try to purchase a product after discovering it on the app. By creating entertaining and informative videos, your business can reach a new audience and build strong brand awareness among millennials.

Make Your Marketing Feel Organic

TikTok marketing stands out because it doesn’t resemble traditional advertising. Users prefer authentic, engaging content over conventional ads. Successful TikTok marketing involves integrating your brand into compelling stories that resonate with viewers. This approach helps your marketing feel natural and less intrusive.

Engage with Your Audience

Engagement is a crucial element of a successful TikTok marketing strategy. The average TikTok user spends about 95 minutes on the app daily, providing ample opportunities for businesses to interact with their audience. Continuously seeking new ways to engage with your followers will help grow your audience and strengthen your brand presence.

The Potential to Go Viral

TikTok’s algorithm distributes videos without considering the number of followers, allowing business accounts to go viral even with a small following. According to Capterra, one in ten small businesses on TikTok has gone viral. Creating high-quality content and leveraging popular trends can lead to millions of views. The algorithm curates videos for users based on their preferences, increasing the chances of your content appearing on the coveted “For You” page.

Tips to Go Viral on TikTok

Know Your Keywords: Unlike other platforms, hashtags are less critical on TikTok. Instead, focus on using relevant spoken and written keywords to boost your video’s visibility. Include Trending Music and Sounds: Utilizing popular music and sounds can improve your chances of getting noticed by the algorithm and landing on users’ “For You” pages. Participate in Hashtag Challenges: Engaging in current hashtag challenges is an excellent way to connect with larger audiences and increase your chances of going viral. Create Share-Worthy Content: Content that people want to share is essential for viral success. Here are three types of content that compel sharing:

Funny/Entertaining: Everyone enjoys sharing memes and funny videos.

Inspirational: Content that inspires people to change their lives or behaviors is highly shareable. Show your audience ways to improve their health, solve problems, or enhance their lives.

Educational: The #LearnOnTikTok hashtag is very popular. If you can teach something interesting or unique, people will want to share it.

TikTok is a powerful tool for small businesses to enhance brand awareness, boost product sales, and engage with target audiences. The platform's unique algorithm and creative freedom make it possible for businesses to achieve significant success quickly.