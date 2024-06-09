Columbia University has closed its investigation into the incident in which anti-Israel protesters held a sign calling on the Hamas terrorist organization to murder Jewish students on the university campus, citing a lack of ability to identify the protesters due to the masks they wore.

The incident occurred on April 20, a few days after anti-Israel protesters began setting up tent encampments on the Columbia campus. A woman whose face was covered by a kaffiyeh held a sign pointing to pro-Israel counter-protesters that read, "Al-Qassam's next targets."

Al-Qassam is the military wing of the Hamad terrorist organization. Anti-Israel protesters also chanted, "Al-Qassam, make us proud, take another soldier out,” along with other explicit calls for violence and support for Hamas.

On Thursday, Columbia Interim Hearing Officer Jeremy Liss wrote to the student who filed a complaint over the sign calling for the murder of Jewish students, "Following Columbia Public Safety's investigation, in collaboration with CSSI, we determined that the individual involved was a non-affiliate. Additionally, Columbia Public Safety conducted a thorough investigation into other reported incidents at the Sundial on the evening of April 20, 2024, specifically the individuals that made remarks, and that allegedly threw water at students, and we were unable to identify specific individual respondents. As a result, we will be closing this case."

Liss added that "Columbia is committed to supporting [the complainant] and any other members of the community who may have been impacted. Columbia is firmly committed to providing a learning, working, and campus living environment that is free from discrimination and harassment and that fosters a nurturing and vibrant community founded on the fundamental dignity and worth of all our community members."

Last week, Columbia University reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by students who were harassed and intimidated by anti-Israel protesters who erected illegal tent encampments on campus in recent months.

The settlement was reached on Tuesday in a Manhattan federal court. Under the terms of the agreement, the students who filed the lawsuit will be offered “walking escorts” for their safety on campus. In addition, a “safe passage liaison” will be appointed to whom students will be able to address any concerns over threats to their safety stemming from future protests.

Columbia also agreed to take action to assist students who were prevented from taking exams or completing assignments as a result of the anti-Israel protests.