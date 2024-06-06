Israel is opposed to the resolution submitted by the US to the UN Security Council calling for the adoption of the ceasefire deal unveiled by US President Joe Biden last week, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Israel opposes the new version that was published today detailing the proposed deal presented last week by US President Joe Biden, claiming it does not totally match the Israeli offer and could lead to the total end of the war without an option of restarting it.

The report further states that since the decision was publicized, the Foreign Ministry and government have been working at several levels with their American counterparts to express the Israeli opposition to the proposed resolution, which will be voted on Monday, and to request that the wording of the deal would be reverted to the previous one.

Politico reported that President Biden is pressuring Prime Minister Netanyahu to accept the deal.