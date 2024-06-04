The United States on Monday submitted a new resolution to the UN Security Council expressing support for the hostage release and ceasefire proposal unveiled by US President Joe Biden last week.

In a statement announcing the move, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, “Numerous leaders and governments, including in the region, have endorsed this plan and we call on the Security Council to join them in calling for implementation of this deal without delay and without further conditions.”

“Swift implementation of this deal would enable an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in its first phase, an immediate surge in humanitarian assistance and restoration of basic services, the return of Palestinian civilians to northern Gaza, together with a roadmap for ending the crisis altogether and a multi-year internationally backed reconstruction plan,” she added.

“Ultimately, it would lead to an end of the war in a manner that ensures Israel’s security and brings immediate relief to the civilians of Gaza,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

“The Security Council must insist that Hamas accept the deal. Members of the Council have consistently called for the steps outlined in this deal: bringing the hostages home, ensuring a complete ceasefire, enabling a surge of humanitarian assistance into Gaza and in the refurbishment of essential services, and setting the stage for a long-term reconstruction plan for Gaza. Council Members should not let this opportunity to pass by. We must speak with one voice in support of this deal,” she concluded.

Biden earlier on Monday called for the implementation of the three-phase outline for a ceasefire and hostage release deal that he presented last week.

“We are working for a ceasefire and hostage deal that would allow the United States and our partners to begin the work to rebuild homes, schools, and hospitals in Gaza to help repair communities destroyed in the chaos of war,” he wrote on social media site X, adding, “This deal must get done.”

Biden later wrote that he had spoken to the Emir of Qatar and urged him to secure Hamas’ acceptance to the deal.

“Today I spoke with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar to discuss how the ceasefire and hostage deal offers a concrete roadmap for ending the crisis in Gaza. I urged Amir Tamim to use all appropriate measures to secure Hamas’ acceptance of the deal and thanked him and his team for their tireless efforts to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza,” wrote Biden.

“The United States, together with Egypt and Qatar, will work to ensure the full implementation of this agreement,” he added.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held telephone conversations with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz and spoke with them about the outline presented by Biden.

In those conversations, Blinken told the two ministers that “the onus is on Hamas to accept” the deal.