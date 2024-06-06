תיעוד: פעילות צוות הקרב החטיבתי של גבעתי צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the Givati Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, is conducting targeted operations in the Rafah area. The brigade’s troops eliminated armed terrorists who posed a threat, located tunnel shafts and destroyed terrorist infrastructure.

During a targeted operation by the Tzabar Battalion, the troops located a weapons production workshop.

Dozens of various weapons were found in the area, including rifles, grenades, munitions, and more. In addition, troops of the Givati Reconnaissance Battalion identified a house rigged with explosives in the area using a drone, and located a weapons cache of dozens of mortar shells.

תיעוד ממצלמת גוף של לוחם בחטיבת גבעתי צילום: דובר צה"ל

