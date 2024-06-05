Three armed individuals opened fire at the US Embassy in Lebanon, local reports said Wednesday morning.

The Lebanese army reported that, "The attacker fired towards the US Embassy in Beirut," adding that the army responded by firing towards the attacker, who sustained injuries.

The Lebanese army also said that the suspect holds Syrian citizenship, and that it is conducting searches of the area. Sources told Al-Hadath that an ISIS slogan was found on the weapon.

In addition, security sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that one person was killed as a result of the gunfire towards the building.

The US Embassy in Lebanon has clarified that its staff are safe, and that the incident is under investigation.

"At 8:34 a.m. local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the U.S. Embassy," the Embassy said. "Thanks to the quick reaction of the LAF, ISF, and our Embassy security team, our facility and our team are safe."

"Investigations are underway and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement."