מחזמר אוהב ישראל צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Germans who support Israel, including grandchildren of Nazis, staged a musical in Jerusalem about the immigration ship Exodus, during which a couple who were children onboard came on stage.

City Council member Dor Levy, who attended the musical, told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva: "Precisely now, when we feel that the whole world is against us, these Israel-loving Germans, most of whom are the grandchildren of Nazis, entire families, chose to come, to support, hug and shout out the simple truth against all antisemitism that is being expressed around the world: “The nation of Israel is alive and thriving.”

"Events like this remind me that we are living in the generation of the fulfillment of the prophecies and that I had the privilege of being a small screw in the construction of Jerusalem in such inspiring days," concluded Levy.