Bereaved families from the Gevurah Forum sent an urgent letter today (Sunday) to the members of the War Cabinet and demanded an urgent meeting with them following the presentation of the deal outline for the release of hostages.

In the letter, sent to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ministers Gallant, Gantz, and Eisenkot, it was written: "We, the members of the Gevurah Forum's management, are addressing you as representatives of hundreds of families of the fallen in the Swords of Iron war. Our loved ones went to battle and did not return. They went to battle with a deep sense of mission, for all the citizens of Israel, with a clear goal - Israel's victory. The goals of the war, in which we are in the midst, were well defined by the Prime Minister and the cabinet members - the destruction of the Hamas terrorist organization, the return of all the hostages, and ensuring there is no threat to the citizens of Israel from the Gaza Strip, in one word - victory."

According to them, "This victory is supported by an overwhelming majority of the people. The 'Victory Block' in the Knesset comprises over 80% of the members of the Zionist and nationalist parties. This is a clear and decisive statement of what the people's will is. The government in Israel has only one mandate - victory. Unfortunately, according to various publications, which have not yet been clearly denied by the Prime Minister or the members of the Security Cabinet, Israel has agreed to capitulate to Hamas. An outline that will not bring peace to the children of Sderot and the south, an outline that will not return all our brothers and sisters who are hostages, an outline that leaves a murderous terrorist organization to threaten all the citizens of Israel, an outline that endangers Israel's security."

The forum members emphasize that they will not accept a deal that means leaving behind security threats. "We, the bereaved families, will not agree to any capitulation to Hamas. For over a month we have been near the Prime Minister's Office in the Gevurah Tent, we will not move from there until we know clearly that we are winning the war. We will not accept any capitulation to Hamas, we will not agree that our loved ones be the silver platter for the restoration of terror rule to Gaza. In light of the above, we demand an urgent meeting with you, Mr. Prime Minister, and with the members of the War Management Cabinet, today, before the Cabinet meeting to ensure clearly that our loved ones' deaths will not be in vain. You do not have a mandate to surrender to Hamas, and we will insist that Israel wins this war. If necessary, we will intensify our actions. The people of Israel demand victory, the people of Israel will win."

Over the last month, the bereaved families have been protesting in the Gevurah Tent near the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. The families declared that they will be there until it is clear that Israel meets all the war goals. Thousands, including ministers, members of the Knesset, and public figures, have come to the tent to support the families' demand.