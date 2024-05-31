Hamas released a video in which the voice of Noa Argamani, who has been held by Hamas for 238 days, can be heard.

After assessing the situation and receiving additional information, the Argamani family has approved the use of the video in which Noa Argamani was heard while being held hostage by Hamas. Alongside Noa's voice, drawings are shown, which the family believes to be scribbles that Noa has drawn.

The Families Forum: "125 men and women have been held hostage by Hamas for 238 days. The Israeli government must hear the call and act decisively, without the need for any propaganda video from Hamas, to swiftly reach a deal to bring the hostages home!"

The footage after the attack of Noa Argamani being kidnapped from the Nova outdoor party in Reim and separated from her partner Avinatan Or became one of the symbols of the massacre.

Argamani and Or are still held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. For half a year, Noa Argamani's family and friends have been fighting for her return, alongside her mother's battle with cancer.